Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.74 Million Stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,322,038,000 after acquiring an additional 246,272 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $103.02 on Friday. DTE Energy Co has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.64 and a 200 day moving average of $120.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DTE. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.42.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

