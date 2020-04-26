Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $1.53 Million in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,396 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $7,541,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 20.5% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 84,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNRC stock opened at $97.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.24. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $118.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total value of $521,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,877 shares in the company, valued at $72,280,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,478,950 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

