Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 105,477 Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

In related news, Director Ramon De Oliveira purchased 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $198,248.20. Also, Director George Stansfield purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $26,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 59,475 shares of company stock worth $868,606 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Equitable stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.69. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.