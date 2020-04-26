Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 92,500 VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 9.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 31.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 72,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 68.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

VICI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of VICI Properties from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.81.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $108,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,225.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $209,492.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,200.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 73,845 shares of company stock worth $1,746,325 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 116.25, a current ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. VICI Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.41%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

