Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 12,392 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,392 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,155,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,465,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,987 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,347,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,429,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,811,000 after buying an additional 1,287,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KIM. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Kimco Realty to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

