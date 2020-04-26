Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 14,199 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,199 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $82.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $89.44.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $411,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,063 shares in the company, valued at $19,146,124.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,625. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRCY. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.