Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,226 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 241,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Textron by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. bought a new position in Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $54.24.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.