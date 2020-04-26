Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 8,855 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,855 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Mosaic by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 879.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

NYSE MOS opened at $11.33 on Friday. Mosaic Co has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.86.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Oscar Bernardes acquired 5,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $298,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

