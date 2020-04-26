Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,831 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,941,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $134.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.25. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $144.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCN. William Blair upgraded FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Sidoti cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

