Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 16,828 Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,828 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Avnet worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,080,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 209,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth $1,175,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Avnet by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVT opened at $28.14 on Friday. Avnet has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $49.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Avnet’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on AVT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Avnet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

