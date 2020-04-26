Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 91,891 Shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) by 356.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,891 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Plymouth Industrial Reit worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 387.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 777,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,286,000 after purchasing an additional 617,638 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 47,919 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 223,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,994 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 199,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 26,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,053,000.

Plymouth Industrial Reit stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.35%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

