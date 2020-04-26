Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 353,397 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,741.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 357,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,397 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.4% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,124,265,000 after acquiring an additional 904,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,616,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,226,148,000 after purchasing an additional 469,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. FIX increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.55.

Shares of INTC opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average is $57.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

