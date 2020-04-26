Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 85.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 314,811 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,371,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,008,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,732,000 after buying an additional 487,917 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.6% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 155,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 466.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 45,907 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

