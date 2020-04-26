Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 688.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 79.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $218.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.21.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $180.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.46.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Simon acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Herbert Simon purchased 188,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,933,972.96. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 190,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,929. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593. 8.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

