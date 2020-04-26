Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 155.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,802 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.46% of One Liberty Properties worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLP. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 340,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 140,383 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 753.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 112,504 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 126,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 35,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after buying an additional 32,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLP. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.61. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

