Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 1,103.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 41,231 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.58.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average is $57.78. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

