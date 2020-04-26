Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 500.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,148 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MXIM shares. Nomura Securities started coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $310,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,931. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MXIM opened at $53.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.60. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

