Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $19.23 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,675.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 446,933 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.4% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

CSCO stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

