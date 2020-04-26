Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after buying an additional 35,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $3,135,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BMRN opened at $97.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -648.73 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.86. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $97.65.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $454.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $282,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,902.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $151,768.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,029.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,948 shares of company stock worth $3,987,997 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.44.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.