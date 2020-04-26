Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,925 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of GrafTech International worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EAF. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 265,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Anthony R. Taccone purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,520.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $7.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.32. GrafTech International Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a net margin of 41.58%. The business had revenue of $414.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EAF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrafTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

