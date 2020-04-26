Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 26.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,505.0% during the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 15,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,275 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 8,127 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $184.62 per share, with a total value of $1,500,406.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,805.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $1,989,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 838,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,014,359.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.31.

PANW stock opened at $193.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $251.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.11.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

