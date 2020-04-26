ParkinGo (GOT) 1-Day Volume Tops $138.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $138.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 45.2% higher against the dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001409 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00037582 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00040460 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000669 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,691.26 or 1.00779536 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00064729 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000057 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,709,945 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

