Paymon Market Capitalization Reaches $56,118.72 (PMNT)

Paymon (CURRENCY:PMNT) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Paymon token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Paymon has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Paymon has a total market capitalization of $56,118.72 and approximately $418.00 worth of Paymon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00052017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.07 or 0.04442083 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00064215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013065 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00009810 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Paymon Profile

Paymon is a token. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2018. Paymon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 611,226,584 tokens. Paymon’s official Twitter account is @Paymon_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paymon’s official website is paymon.org. The Reddit community for Paymon is /r/paymonplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Paymon is medium.com/@Paymon_official.

Paymon Token Trading

Paymon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paymon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paymon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paymon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

