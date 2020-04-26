Penta One Day Volume Tops $69,956.00 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Penta token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, HitBTC, HADAX and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, Penta has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Penta has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $69,956.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.84 or 0.02581348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00213521 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00061353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00049558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Penta

Penta’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global.

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HADAX, HitBTC, BCEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

