Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.5% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,955,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,455,000 after acquiring an additional 516,334 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 170,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 66,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.