Phantasma (SOUL) Trading 5.5% Lower This Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $490,160.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for $0.0350 or 0.00000459 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bilaxy, Bitbns, Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

