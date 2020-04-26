Phantomx Trading Down 50.6% Over Last 7 Days (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. In the last week, Phantomx has traded down 50.6% against the dollar. One Phantomx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, STEX and SouthXchange. Phantomx has a market cap of $2,951.57 and $6.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.04 or 0.01130508 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00053722 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00245293 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002098 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000852 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co.

Phantomx Coin Trading

Phantomx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

