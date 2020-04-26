Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) will announce sales of $30.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $134.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.50 million to $145.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $165.01 million, with estimates ranging from $153.90 million to $177.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.58) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on PHR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.18.

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 69,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $2,025,798.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 632,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,445,445.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 6,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $224,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,757 shares of company stock worth $6,783,293 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 339.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.30 million and a P/E ratio of -5.26. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

