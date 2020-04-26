Pigeoncoin (PGN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.27 Million

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $65,386.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006886 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000831 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 5,089,529,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

