Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stake Trimmed by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,622 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 0.7% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 32,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $109.55 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $114.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.46.

