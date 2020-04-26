PlayGame Price Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $168,190.16 and approximately $55.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and CoinTiger. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.97 or 0.02578973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00213763 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00061381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00049697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg.

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

