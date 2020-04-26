Playkey Price Up 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, Playkey has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and HitBTC. Playkey has a market capitalization of $421,831.11 and $17,295.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Playkey alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.73 or 0.02584879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00213354 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00061390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00049444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey’s launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,932,942 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.