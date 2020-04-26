POA (POA) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 26th. During the last week, POA has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Bibox and Bancor Network. POA has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $50,261.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

POA Coin Profile

POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Binance and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

