Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.73% of Power Integrations worth $19,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POWI. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 566,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $160,655.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,561,949.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $122,871.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,649 shares in the company, valued at $6,499,907.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,149 shares of company stock worth $10,346,585 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $94.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.32 and its 200-day moving average is $94.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.04. Power Integrations Inc has a 12-month low of $64.95 and a 12-month high of $111.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.70%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

