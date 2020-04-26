PRiVCY Price Tops $0.0023 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 60.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. One PRiVCY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. PRiVCY has a market cap of $37,635.59 and approximately $47.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PRiVCY has traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00099069 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00049238 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000128 BTC.

PRiVCY is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PRiVCY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

