Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 4.6% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $39,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $118.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $244,048,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,988,193 shares of company stock worth $482,520,915. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

