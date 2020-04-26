ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.31.

PRQR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,630,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 52,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 13.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRQR opened at $5.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.48. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a current ratio of 10.43. The stock has a market cap of $259.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.71.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.