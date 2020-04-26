ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 573.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

BATS SMDV opened at $45.89 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2778 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

