Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will announce $280.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $276.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $288.10 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $183.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Compass Point began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.19.

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.99 per share, with a total value of $214,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 176,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,822.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,620.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,356 shares of company stock worth $981,910. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after buying an additional 21,597 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 133,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $11,553,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

PB stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $75.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

