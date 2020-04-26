Pundi X (NPXS) Reaches Market Cap of $27.96 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. During the last week, Pundi X has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $27.96 million and $1.01 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,585,117,896 coins and its circulating supply is 234,457,965,992 coins. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

