Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $341.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) to announce sales of $341.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $351.33 million and the lowest is $313.00 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $326.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.45 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSTG. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Maxim Group raised their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $14.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.63. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.08.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $3,322,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 55,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 89,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 628.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 198,556 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

