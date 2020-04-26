PWR Coin (PWR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.00

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 55.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $65,829.71 and $2.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PWR Coin has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.04 or 0.01130508 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00053722 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037146 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00245293 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00167253 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004108 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.