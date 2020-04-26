Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) to report sales of $12.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.32 million to $14.58 million. Quanterix posted sales of $12.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year sales of $60.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.05 million to $66.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $92.41 million, with estimates ranging from $86.10 million to $96.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 71.91% and a negative return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million.

QTRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

In related news, Director David R. Walt acquired 54,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $900,706.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $42,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,381 shares of company stock worth $1,797,132 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 354,437 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Quanterix by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,337,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,614,000 after buying an additional 211,947 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Quanterix by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 888,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after buying an additional 171,844 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,693,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Quanterix by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 520,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.16. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $36.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $720.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

