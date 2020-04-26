Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Given a C$1.30 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) received a C$1.30 target price from Pi Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.73% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Quorum Information Technologies stock opened at C$0.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.14. Quorum Information Technologies has a 12-month low of C$0.65 and a 12-month high of C$1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24. The stock has a market cap of $65.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.33.

Get Quorum Information Technologies alerts:

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Information Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.