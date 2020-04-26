Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $1.29 Million Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 55,687 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Western Digital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $663,593.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,215 shares in the company, valued at $15,982,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $302,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,602 shares of company stock valued at $980,329. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDC stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Western Digital Corp has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.36 and a beta of 1.80.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cascend Securities dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.96.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

