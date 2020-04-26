Raymond James & Associates Acquires 1,322 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.33% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $21,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,961 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 64,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 187.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 57,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 37,803 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 112,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $99.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.37. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $74.19 and a 1 year high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

