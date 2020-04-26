Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of DexCom worth $20,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in DexCom by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $332.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.73. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.63 and a 1-year high of $334.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 175.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DXCM. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DexCom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DexCom from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.29.

In other DexCom news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total transaction of $120,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.83, for a total value of $162,340.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,029 shares of company stock worth $27,251,423 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

