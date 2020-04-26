Raymond James & Associates Buys 1,876 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.95% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $22,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,265,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,884,000 after purchasing an additional 489,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,113,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,235,000 after purchasing an additional 84,319 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,577,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,562,000 after purchasing an additional 26,936 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 270,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 20,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.89. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $88.37.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

