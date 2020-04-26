Raymond James & Associates Buys 4,304 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.37% of Snap-on worth $22,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $742,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $116.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.78. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.