Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,864,358 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 373,763 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.88% of F.N.B. worth $21,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01. F.N.B. Corp has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.77 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 22.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In related news, Director James D. Chiafullo bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Also, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. Insiders have acquired 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $293,730 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

